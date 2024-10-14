US News Roundup: Political Drama and Storm Cleanup

A man was apprehended near a Trump rally in California, facing charges for possessing loaded firearms, several passports, and a fake license plate, according to Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco. Bianco speculated this could be linked to a thwarted assassination attempt. Federal investigations are ongoing.

Vice President Kamala Harris offered a glimpse into her health status by releasing a doctor's note that affirms her fitness to serve. This move contrasts with Donald Trump, as Harris aims to highlight transparency about her well-being. Her active lifestyle and dietary habits were noted positively.

In a bid to curb vehicle imports from Mexico, Donald Trump proposed imposing tariffs higher than 200%. He stated on Fox News that this measure serves to protect US car manufacturers, although it remains uncertain how this policy would affect international economic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)