Left Menu

Diplomatic Dialogues: Vatican and Russia Discuss Humanitarian Cooperation

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Italian Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, a representative of Pope Francis, recently held discussions in Moscow. Their meeting focused on enhancing humanitarian cooperation amid the ongoing conflict over Ukraine. This marks Cardinal Zuppi's second visit to the Russian capital since June 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 14-10-2024 18:36 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 18:36 IST
Diplomatic Dialogues: Vatican and Russia Discuss Humanitarian Cooperation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met with Italian Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, the Vatican's envoy to Ukraine. The meeting aimed to discuss potential avenues for humanitarian cooperation between the two parties amid the ongoing conflict over Ukraine.

According to a statement from Lavrov's ministry, the dialogue revolved around collaborative efforts to address growing humanitarian needs in the war-torn region. This meeting underscores the Vatican's ongoing commitment to seeking peaceful resolutions and providing aid.

Cardinal Zuppi, who had previously visited Moscow in June 2023, continues to play a pivotal role in the Vatican's diplomatic efforts concerning the Ukrainian conflict. His return to Moscow highlights the urgency and global attention surrounding the humanitarian crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024