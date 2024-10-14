Diplomatic Dialogues: Vatican and Russia Discuss Humanitarian Cooperation

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met with Italian Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, the Vatican's envoy to Ukraine. The meeting aimed to discuss potential avenues for humanitarian cooperation between the two parties amid the ongoing conflict over Ukraine.

According to a statement from Lavrov's ministry, the dialogue revolved around collaborative efforts to address growing humanitarian needs in the war-torn region. This meeting underscores the Vatican's ongoing commitment to seeking peaceful resolutions and providing aid.

Cardinal Zuppi, who had previously visited Moscow in June 2023, continues to play a pivotal role in the Vatican's diplomatic efforts concerning the Ukrainian conflict. His return to Moscow highlights the urgency and global attention surrounding the humanitarian crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)