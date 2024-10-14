Left Menu

Amar Prasad Satpathy's Exit Sparks BJD Leadership Debate

Former Odisha minister Amar Prasad Satpathy, a six-time MLA, has left the BJD, citing dissatisfaction over leadership decisions. His departure follows criticism of Naveen Patnaik for the party's electoral losses. This resignation highlights internal discontent as BJD faces organizational challenges after electoral setbacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 14-10-2024 18:55 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 18:55 IST
Amar Prasad Satpathy's Exit Sparks BJD Leadership Debate
  • Country:
  • India

Amar Prasad Satpathy, a former Odisha minister and six-time MLA, announced his departure from the BJD, stating that he did not renew his membership. His decision comes amid dissatisfaction with the party's leadership decisions regarding recent electoral setbacks.

Satpathy's exit follows his comments about former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's responsibility for the BJD's poor performance in the assembly polls. He argued that VK Pandian, who some blamed, should not be held responsible as he was not the leader.

The BJD, which failed to secure any Lok Sabha seats and lost to the BJP in the state assembly, faces internal upheaval. Former allies, including Rajya Sabha members, have also left, criticizing the party's management and leadership strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024