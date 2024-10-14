Amar Prasad Satpathy's Exit Sparks BJD Leadership Debate

Amar Prasad Satpathy, a former Odisha minister and six-time MLA, announced his departure from the BJD, stating that he did not renew his membership. His decision comes amid dissatisfaction with the party's leadership decisions regarding recent electoral setbacks.

Satpathy's exit follows his comments about former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's responsibility for the BJD's poor performance in the assembly polls. He argued that VK Pandian, who some blamed, should not be held responsible as he was not the leader.

The BJD, which failed to secure any Lok Sabha seats and lost to the BJP in the state assembly, faces internal upheaval. Former allies, including Rajya Sabha members, have also left, criticizing the party's management and leadership strategies.

