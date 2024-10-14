Left Menu

Protests and Controversy: Boycott of West Bengal's Durga Puja Carnival

Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has called for a boycott of the 'Durga Puja Carnival' organized by the TMC government in protest against the RG Kar hospital rape-murder case and as a show of support for the agitating junior doctors. A rally without party flags is planned to address women's safety issues.

Kolkata | Updated: 14-10-2024 19:13 IST
  Country:
  • India

Suvendu Adhikari, a senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has urged the residents of West Bengal to boycott the 'Durga Puja Carnival' organized by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government. This call to action comes as a mark of protest against the RG Kar hospital rape-murder case and to express solidarity with junior doctors agitating over the issue.

In addition, Adhikari announced a rally to be held in the city, which will take place on Tuesday evening. The rally, notable for its absence of party flags, aims to protest the ongoing attacks on women across the state. He emphasized that the rally is organized for the safety and security of women.

The 'fast-unto-death' strike by junior doctors in West Bengal, which began on October 5, has entered its 10th day. With the health condition of participating doctors deteriorating, the strike follows a prolonged 'cease work' phase. The protests were triggered by the horrific incident involving a postgraduate trainee who was raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

(With inputs from agencies.)

