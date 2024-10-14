Historic Milestone: Omar Abdullah to Lead Jammu and Kashmir as First Union Territory Chief Minister
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha officially invited National Conference leader Omar Abdullah to take oath as the first Chief Minister of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir on October 18. This development follows the revocation of President's rule and reflects the unanimous support Abdullah has received from various political leaders and parties.
In a significant political development, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has invited Omar Abdullah to assume the office of the Chief Minister of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. This comes after the Centre lifted President's rule in the region, paving the way for a new government to take charge.
The invitation was extended following a letter received from Dr. Farooq Abdullah, President of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference, confirming Omar Abdullah's unanimous election as the leader of the Legislature Party. Support from prominent political figures, including the Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief and other major party leaders, has further consolidated Abdullah's leadership position.
The swearing-in ceremony is set to take place on October 16 at SKICC, Srinagar. Abdullah expressed his pleasure at this key political milestone, acknowledging the backing from diverse political quarters. This marks a new chapter in Jammu and Kashmir's political landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
