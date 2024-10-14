NDA's Seat-Sharing Almost Finalized for Jharkhand Elections
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the NDA's seat-sharing arrangement for the Jharkhand assembly elections is nearly finalized, with the first candidate list expected soon. Discussions are complete for most parties, with a few pending issues. Sarma criticised JMM's recent initiatives and promised jobs and religious inclusivity if BJP wins.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the seat-sharing arrangement among NDA partners for the upcoming Jharkhand assembly elections is nearly finalized. He stated that the first list of candidates would be released within 48 hours post-poll declaration.
Sarma, a key figure in BJP's election strategy, indicated that the Sudesh Mahto-led AJSU Party will contest 9-11 seats. Discussions with JD(U) are also complete, while talks with LJP are expected following Chirag Paswan's return from abroad.
He criticized the JMM-led government for its delayed financial aid to women, emphasizing the BJP's Gogo Didi scheme. Promising jobs for the youth, Sarma also assured the inclusion of all communities in religious festivities if BJP triumphs. The BJP awaits the election commission's announcement to finalize details.
(With inputs from agencies.)
