Punjab Panchayat Polls Amid Controversy: A Clash of Governance and Allegations
The Punjab gram panchayat elections are scheduled for Tuesday with enhanced security, despite Congress' calls for postponement due to alleged nomination irregularities. Voting will occur without political symbols in line with the Punjab Panchayati Raj (Amendment) Bill, 2024, amidst a backdrop of controversy and political accusations.
The Punjab gram panchayat elections are set to take place on Tuesday amidst a cloud of controversy, with opposition parties alleging irregularities in the nomination process. Despite these concerns, the polling will proceed with heightened security measures.
Officials have confirmed that voting for the Sarpanch and Panch positions will occur from 8 am to 4 pm using ballot boxes, with results tallied the same day. The elections will be conducted without political party symbols following recent legislative changes.
Punjab's Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann, has urged voters to participate fairly and peacefully, crediting the judiciary for enabling smooth conduct by dismissing legal challenges. Meanwhile, partisan tensions continue to simmer as accusations fly across party lines.
