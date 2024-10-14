Left Menu

ICC Revives Probe into Alleged Atrocities in DRC's North Kivu

ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan announced the resumption of investigations into alleged crimes in North Kivu, DRC, focusing on events since January 2022. The probe will address serious allegations including potential war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amsterdam | Updated: 14-10-2024 21:19 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 21:19 IST
ICC Revives Probe into Alleged Atrocities in DRC's North Kivu
Karim Khan
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

The International Criminal Court (ICC) will renew investigations into the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Prosecutor Karim Khan announced on Monday. This renewed interest is directed at alleged crimes committed in the North Kivu province since January 2022.

Khan emphasized the seriousness of the allegations, which include potential war crimes and crimes against humanity, stressing the necessity for accountability and justice. The investigation is seen as a significant move toward addressing ongoing issues in the region.

This decision builds upon previous efforts by the ICC to scrutinize actions in the DRC, as the international community continues to monitor developments in North Kivu closely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024