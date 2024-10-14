ICC Revives Probe into Alleged Atrocities in DRC's North Kivu
ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan announced the resumption of investigations into alleged crimes in North Kivu, DRC, focusing on events since January 2022. The probe will address serious allegations including potential war crimes and crimes against humanity.
The International Criminal Court (ICC) will renew investigations into the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Prosecutor Karim Khan announced on Monday. This renewed interest is directed at alleged crimes committed in the North Kivu province since January 2022.
Khan emphasized the seriousness of the allegations, which include potential war crimes and crimes against humanity, stressing the necessity for accountability and justice. The investigation is seen as a significant move toward addressing ongoing issues in the region.
This decision builds upon previous efforts by the ICC to scrutinize actions in the DRC, as the international community continues to monitor developments in North Kivu closely.
