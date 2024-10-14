Diplomatic Dispute: India Withdraws High Commissioner Amid Canada Allegations

In a significant diplomatic move, India announced on Monday the withdrawal of its high commissioner and several diplomats from Canada. This decision follows the strong rejection of allegations from Ottawa connecting India's envoy to an investigation into the death of Sikh extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

The Ministry of External Affairs summoned Canadian Charge d'Affaires Stewart Wheelers to express its displeasure, labeling the accusations as baseless and politically driven. India's response highlights concerns over the alleged 'naked interference' of Prime Minister Trudeau's administration in India's internal affairs.

India argues that Canada's latest charges are part of a deliberate agenda to damage Indian interests, especially in light of previous diplomatic tensions. The ongoing dispute raises broader questions about the safety of diplomats and the impact of foreign-policy narratives driven by domestic politics.

