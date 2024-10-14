Biden's Rescheduled Germany Visit Amidst Hurricane

U.S. President Joe Biden intends to travel to Germany later this week after initially canceling his trip due to the threat posed by Hurricane Milton in Florida. The announcement was made by the German ambassador to the United States, Andreas Michaelis, in a post on Monday.

The White House has yet to officially confirm the report, and representatives were not immediately available for comment. However, German government sources had earlier informed Reuters that Biden would visit Germany on October 18.

This visit follows closely on the heels of the logistics challenges presented by recent weather disruptions, as President Biden continues to fulfill international commitments.

