Biden's Rescheduled Germany Visit Amidst Hurricane
U.S. President Joe Biden plans to reschedule his visit to Germany after postponing due to Hurricane Milton striking Florida. German ambassador Andreas Michaelis confirmed the visit on social media. White House representatives were unavailable for confirmation; however, reports suggest Biden's visit is set for October 18.
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Joe Biden intends to travel to Germany later this week after initially canceling his trip due to the threat posed by Hurricane Milton in Florida. The announcement was made by the German ambassador to the United States, Andreas Michaelis, in a post on Monday.
The White House has yet to officially confirm the report, and representatives were not immediately available for comment. However, German government sources had earlier informed Reuters that Biden would visit Germany on October 18.
This visit follows closely on the heels of the logistics challenges presented by recent weather disruptions, as President Biden continues to fulfill international commitments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Reuters Entertainment News Summary
Harris vs. Trump: A Battle for the White House in 2024
UPDATE 3-US has indications Iran preparing to launch ballistic missile attack on Israel, White House official says
White House Urges Dialogue Amid Looming Port Strike
Trailblazing Indian Americans Join White House Fellows Program