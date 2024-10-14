Left Menu

Biden's Rescheduled Germany Visit Amidst Hurricane

U.S. President Joe Biden plans to reschedule his visit to Germany after postponing due to Hurricane Milton striking Florida. German ambassador Andreas Michaelis confirmed the visit on social media. White House representatives were unavailable for confirmation; however, reports suggest Biden's visit is set for October 18.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 14-10-2024 22:06 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 22:06 IST
Biden's Rescheduled Germany Visit Amidst Hurricane
Joe Biden
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Joe Biden intends to travel to Germany later this week after initially canceling his trip due to the threat posed by Hurricane Milton in Florida. The announcement was made by the German ambassador to the United States, Andreas Michaelis, in a post on Monday.

The White House has yet to officially confirm the report, and representatives were not immediately available for comment. However, German government sources had earlier informed Reuters that Biden would visit Germany on October 18.

This visit follows closely on the heels of the logistics challenges presented by recent weather disruptions, as President Biden continues to fulfill international commitments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024