Tensions Escalate: India and Canada in Diplomatic Standoff
India expelled six Canadian diplomats and withdrew its high commissioner after Canada alleged Indian involvement in the killing of a Sikh extremist. Tensions have risen as both nations accuse each other of pursuing political agendas. Canada's Prime Minister Trudeau faces criticism for handling foreign interference.
India has escalated its diplomatic row with Canada by expelling six Canadian diplomats and recalling its high commissioner, following allegations from Ottawa linking Indian officials to a murder investigation.
The move comes amid growing strains between the two countries, with both sides accusing each other of politically motivated targeting.
Addressing the allegations, India's Ministry of External Affairs condemned them as unfounded and suggested the actions were driven by Canada's domestic political agenda.
