SCO Summit Proceeds Amid Avoided Protests in Pakistan

Pakistan's main opposition halted its protest as the 23rd Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Council meeting begins under heavy security. The conference, chaired by Prime Minister Sharif, will focus on cooperation in economy and trade. Enhanced security measures were taken following the opposition's concerns over their jailed leader, Imran Khan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 15-10-2024 10:38 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 10:34 IST
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's main opposition, the Tehreek-e-Insaf party, called off its planned protest as the 23rd meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's Council of the Heads of Government (CHG) commenced under strict security measures.

The two-day conference, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, aims to bolster cooperation across economic, trade, environmental, and socio-cultural sectors. Pakistan assumed the rotating chairmanship for 2023-24 during the prior session in Bishkek.

The anticipated unrest was averted after the government assuaged the opposition's demand to allow a medical team to meet their detained leader, Imran Khan. Meanwhile, intensive security, including deployment of 10,000 police and additional paramilitary forces, is in place to ensure the event's smooth execution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

