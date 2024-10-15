Qatar's Emir Accuses Israel of Expanding Aggression

Qatar's Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, publicly stated on Tuesday that Israel is purposefully expanding its aggression in the West Bank and Lebanon as part of pre-planned schemes.

In his annual address to the Shura Council, the Emir noted that Israel's actions are a result of perceived opportunities, reaffirming the Council's legislative but limited influence on state policies.

He also announced that constitutional amendments proposed by the Shura Council will be subject to a popular referendum, emphasizing the Council's role in shaping democratic processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)