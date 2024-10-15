Left Menu

Qatar's Emir Accuses Israel of Expanding Aggression

Qatar's Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, accused Israel of deliberately expanding aggression in the West Bank and Lebanon in his annual Shura Council speech. Though the Council can propose constitutional amendments, it holds limited authority over Qatar's defense, security, and economic policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 12:27 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 12:27 IST
Qatar's Emir Accuses Israel of Expanding Aggression
Emir

Qatar's Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, publicly stated on Tuesday that Israel is purposefully expanding its aggression in the West Bank and Lebanon as part of pre-planned schemes.

In his annual address to the Shura Council, the Emir noted that Israel's actions are a result of perceived opportunities, reaffirming the Council's legislative but limited influence on state policies.

He also announced that constitutional amendments proposed by the Shura Council will be subject to a popular referendum, emphasizing the Council's role in shaping democratic processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024