Qatar's Emir Accuses Israel of Expanding Aggression
Qatar's Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, accused Israel of deliberately expanding aggression in the West Bank and Lebanon in his annual Shura Council speech. Though the Council can propose constitutional amendments, it holds limited authority over Qatar's defense, security, and economic policies.
Qatar's Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, publicly stated on Tuesday that Israel is purposefully expanding its aggression in the West Bank and Lebanon as part of pre-planned schemes.
In his annual address to the Shura Council, the Emir noted that Israel's actions are a result of perceived opportunities, reaffirming the Council's legislative but limited influence on state policies.
He also announced that constitutional amendments proposed by the Shura Council will be subject to a popular referendum, emphasizing the Council's role in shaping democratic processes.
