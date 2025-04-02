Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: Settler Attack in West Bank Leaves Three Injured

Three Palestinians were injured in an attack by Israeli settlers near Nablus in the Occupied West Bank. Around 300 settlers assaulted Duma village, setting fire to farms and damaging vehicles, with three residents injured by bullets. Israeli military intervened to control the violence.

Three Palestinians sustained injuries on Tuesday following an assault by Israeli settlers near Nablus, within the Occupied West Bank, according to Palestinian media reports. The attack occurred in Duma village, where an estimated 300 settlers allegedly set farms ablaze and damaged vehicles.

The Israeli military acknowledged that Israeli civilians had ignited property in the area, escalating into a "violent confrontation" between the settlers and Palestinians. In response, Israeli soldiers and police were called to the scene to manage the unrest, as stated by military sources.

The injured Palestinians were taken to a hospital for treatment, according to Palestinian medical authorities. This incident highlights a pattern of increasing violence and incursions by settlers in Palestinian territories, prompting ongoing concerns among the local population.

