Prabowo Subianto's Political Triumph: Consolidating Power in Indonesia

Indonesia's soon-to-be president, Prabowo Subianto, is actively engaging with potential candidates for top government positions as he aims to integrate the country's leading political party, the Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), into his substantial parliamentary coalition.

Such a coalition would mark an unprecedented absence of opposition since the nation initiated direct presidential elections in 2004. On Monday, Prabowo met with over 40 individuals to discuss roles within his forthcoming administration, including the current finance minister, Sri Mulyani Indrawati.

While concerns about diminished democratic checks abound, seven of the eight parties in parliament have already pledged support to Prabowo, securing him a majority. The PDI-P's inclusion could further consolidate Prabowo's influence in Indonesia's political landscape.

