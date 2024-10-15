Karnataka Prepares for Crucial By-elections
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced that Congress is prepared for the upcoming by-elections in Channapatna, Shiggaon, and Sandur. These elections were necessitated by resignations from HD Kumaraswamy, Basavaraj Bommai, and E Tukaram after their Lok Sabha election victories. The elections are scheduled for November 13.
- Country:
- India
Karnataka's political landscape is set for a shift as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah confirmed that the Congress is geared up for the impending by-elections in the Channapatna, Shiggaon, and Sandur constituencies. The elections are slated for November 13, following the Election Commission's announcement.
The by-elections have been necessitated by the resignations of HD Kumaraswamy of JD(S), Basavaraj Bommai of BJP, and E Tukaram of Congress. These politicians vacated their state assembly seats to assume positions won during the Lok Sabha elections held in May.
Siddaramaiah, addressing the media, expressed confidence in Congress's preparedness, stating all necessary preparations have been made to contest the upcoming electoral battle.
(With inputs from agencies.)
