Sikkim Set for Political Showdown: By-elections Announced

The Election Commission has scheduled by-elections for Sikkim's Soreng-Chakhung and Namchi-Singhithang assembly constituencies on November 13. The seats were vacated after Chief Minister Tamang and his wife chose different political paths. The ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) is optimistic about another sweeping victory, buoyed by recent electoral successes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 15-10-2024 19:39 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 19:39 IST
The Election Commission has announced that by-elections for the Soreng-Chakhung and Namchi-Singhithang assembly constituencies in Sikkim will occur on November 13. This announcement follows the vacating of seats due to the political maneuvers of Chief Minister Tamang and his wife, Krishna Kumari Rai.

Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) has expressed confidence in winning decisively at these bypolls. The party attributes its optimism to the progress seen within the state under the leadership of CM Tamang.

In light of recent victories, which saw the party securing 31 out of 32 seats, the SKM is preparing to select new candidates through a soon-to-be-formed parliamentary committee. The election process will kickstart with the issuance of the gazette notification on October 18, leading up to the vote count on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

