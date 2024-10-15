Maharashtra and Jharkhand Polls: A High-Stakes Political Showdown

On Tuesday, the Election Commission unveiled the voting schedule for Maharashtra and Jharkhand, highlighting an intense political battle between the BJP alliances and the INDIA bloc. Maharashtra will conduct a one-phase poll on November 20, and Jharkhand will have two phases on November 13 and 20.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, joined by Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and S S Sandhu, detailed the election timeline at a press conference. The announcement includes bypolls for 47 assembly seats and the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, vacated by Rahul Gandhi, on November 13.

The electoral landscape is marked by key alliances and seat-sharing strategies. In Jharkhand, the BJP's allies will compete based on a nearly finalized seat-sharing plan, while the JMM-led alliance prepares to field candidates in all 81 constituencies. In Maharashtra, the BJP is optimistic about retaining power with significant backing from its alliance partners.

(With inputs from agencies.)