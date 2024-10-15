Maharashtra and Jharkhand Polls: A High-Stakes Political Showdown
The Election Commission has scheduled polls in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, setting a contest between BJP's alliances and the opposing INDIA bloc. The polls will influence power dynamics, with crucial bypolls and seat-sharing arrangements in focus. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced the detailed voting schedule.
- Country:
- India
On Tuesday, the Election Commission unveiled the voting schedule for Maharashtra and Jharkhand, highlighting an intense political battle between the BJP alliances and the INDIA bloc. Maharashtra will conduct a one-phase poll on November 20, and Jharkhand will have two phases on November 13 and 20.
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, joined by Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and S S Sandhu, detailed the election timeline at a press conference. The announcement includes bypolls for 47 assembly seats and the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, vacated by Rahul Gandhi, on November 13.
The electoral landscape is marked by key alliances and seat-sharing strategies. In Jharkhand, the BJP's allies will compete based on a nearly finalized seat-sharing plan, while the JMM-led alliance prepares to field candidates in all 81 constituencies. In Maharashtra, the BJP is optimistic about retaining power with significant backing from its alliance partners.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- election
- commission
- Maharashtra
- Jharkhand
- political
- BJP
- INDIA
- alliance
- bypolls
- seat-sharing
ALSO READ
US Expands Visa Appointments For Indian Travellers
Threat Note from Gangster Shocks Delhi BJP Leader
JSW MG Motor India Reports 8% Decline in September Sales, Optimistic About Festive Season
Indian Markets See Flat Opening Amid Global Investor Shift
Prashant Kishor Set to Launch New Political Party on October 2