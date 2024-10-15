Diplomatic Handshakes Amid Tensions: Jaishankar's Historic Visit to Pakistan

In an unprecedented diplomatic move, Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar made a historic visit to Pakistan, marking the first in nearly a decade. This visit, coinciding with the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, has drawn significant attention due to the ongoing tensions between the two neighboring countries.

Jaishankar was greeted with flowers at the Nur Khan airbase on the outskirts of Islamabad. The exchange of pleasantries with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, however, has not translated into scheduled bilateral talks, as both sides have ruled out any formal discussions during the summit.

This visit underscores India's commitment to the SCO despite the tension-laden bilateral ties. The relationship has been strained further by the Kashmir issue and the cross-border terrorism perceived to emanate from Pakistan. The SCO meeting in Islamabad highlights not just diplomatic obligations but also the complex dynamics the two nations navigate.

(With inputs from agencies.)