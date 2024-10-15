Left Menu

Diplomatic Handshakes Amid Tensions: Jaishankar's Historic Visit to Pakistan

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited Pakistan for the first time in nearly a decade, attending the SCO summit. Amid strained relations over issues like terrorism and Kashmir, Jaishankar exchanged pleasantries with Pakistani leaders but ruled out bilateral talks, highlighting India's commitment to the SCO.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 15-10-2024 22:26 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 22:26 IST
Diplomatic Handshakes Amid Tensions: Jaishankar's Historic Visit to Pakistan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In an unprecedented diplomatic move, Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar made a historic visit to Pakistan, marking the first in nearly a decade. This visit, coinciding with the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, has drawn significant attention due to the ongoing tensions between the two neighboring countries.

Jaishankar was greeted with flowers at the Nur Khan airbase on the outskirts of Islamabad. The exchange of pleasantries with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, however, has not translated into scheduled bilateral talks, as both sides have ruled out any formal discussions during the summit.

This visit underscores India's commitment to the SCO despite the tension-laden bilateral ties. The relationship has been strained further by the Kashmir issue and the cross-border terrorism perceived to emanate from Pakistan. The SCO meeting in Islamabad highlights not just diplomatic obligations but also the complex dynamics the two nations navigate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024