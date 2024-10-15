Scandalous Claims: BRS Leader Faces Legal Action Over Musi River Project

K T Rama Rao, the BRS Working President, finds himself embroiled in legal trouble after being accused of making baseless allegations of a scam associated with the Musi river rejuvenation project. These claims were directed at Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and the Congress party.

The dispute began after a Congress leader filed a complaint, which led to the registration of an FIR under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, including Section 352, for intentional insult with the intent to breach peace. The FIR was lodged at the Utnoor police station on October 14, as confirmed by the local authorities on Tuesday.

The police initiated a preliminary inquiry before formally registering the case and commencing further investigative proceedings. According to the statement of the complainant, Rama Rao allegedly claimed, on September 30, that Rs 1.5 lakh crore spent on the rejuvenation project by the ruling Congress was a 'scam,' lacking any credible evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)