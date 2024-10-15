Left Parties Seek Greater Representation in Maharashtra and Jharkhand Elections

The INDIA bloc is preparing to take on the electoral challenges in Maharashtra and Jharkhand. In this context, Left parties are advocating for a larger share of seats in these states.

Currently, the CPI(M) and the Peasants and Workers Party hold one seat each in the Maharashtra assembly. They aim to contest at least 12 seats, including areas like Dahanu, Solapur City Central, and Nashik West.

The call for increased seats by Left parties underscores their belief in stronger ground-level support. A significant state-level convention in Nashik aims to bring these issues to the forefront as elections approach.

