BJP's Meteoric Rise in Jammu & Kashmir: A Shift from Taboo to Triumph

Union Minister Jitendra Singh highlighted the BJP's unprecedented success in Jammu & Kashmir, attributing it to Prime Minister Modi's governance that transcended traditional vote-bank politics and the region's challenging past.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2024 00:01 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 00:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Jitendra Singh announced a significant political shift in Jammu and Kashmir, with the BJP achieving its highest-ever vote share in recent assembly elections. Once considered a 'taboo', the BJP's ascension marks a monumental change.

During a media conclave, Singh praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, crediting the success to a decade of transformative governance that delivered benefits across all sections of society, irrespective of caste, creed, or religion. This approach, Singh noted, stands in contrast to Congress's old vote-bank politics.

Reflecting on the past, Singh recounted times of political suppression and electoral malpractice in J&K. He highlighted the region's progress towards democratic mainstreaming, culminating in vibrant and enthusiastic elections akin to other parts of India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

