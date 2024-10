Kamala Harris Defends Record: Aiming for Black Male Support

Kamala Harris, the U.S. Democratic presidential candidate, made a significant defense of her prosecutorial past in Detroit while promising to decriminalize marijuana if elected. The pledge was part of her strategy to solidify support among Black men, especially in decisive election battleground states.

In a candid conversation with radio host Charlamagne tha God on "The Breakfast Club," Harris tackled rumors surrounding her tenure as San Francisco's district attorney, addressing accusations of disproportionately prosecuting Black men. Charlamagne, a known Harris supporter, has been openly critical of her and President Joe Biden previously.

Amidst waning momentum, Harris is engaged in a media blitz, appearing across various platforms to counteract narrowing poll margins against Donald Trump. Her outreach strategy includes policy proposals benefiting Black men, like forgivable small business loans. The upcoming election sees significant stakes as Harris vies to become the first Black woman president.

(With inputs from agencies.)