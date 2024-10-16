Left Menu

Prabowo Subianto: Shaping Indonesia's Next Chapter

Incoming Indonesian leader Prabowo Subianto prepares for inauguration by briefing future ministers on economic and geopolitical issues. He aims to boost economic growth to 8%, eradicate poverty, and enhance education through a free meal program. His foreign policy remains non-aligned amid cabinet discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 16-10-2024 09:29 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 09:29 IST
Prabowo Subianto: Shaping Indonesia's Next Chapter
Prabowo Subianto
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

As inauguration day approaches, Prabowo Subianto, soon to be Indonesia's leader, is setting the stage for his administration. On Wednesday, he commenced briefings for potential ministers, focusing on economic growth and geopolitical strategies.

His representative, Dahnil Anzar Simanjuntak, explained that these meetings aimed to forge a mutual understanding with Prabowo, addressing pressing issues such as anti-corruption and economic development. Prabowo's ambitious agenda includes increasing economic growth from 5% to 8% and implementing a large-scale program to provide free meals to 20 million students.

Prabowo's commitment to a non-aligned foreign policy signals a diplomatic balancing act amidst global powers like the U.S. and China. With influential figures, including current finance minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati, attending these briefings, Prabowo is diligently assembling his team for the future. His anticipated swearing-in ceremony is set for Sunday, marking a new era for Indonesia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024