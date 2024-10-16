Prabowo Subianto: Shaping Indonesia's Next Chapter
Incoming Indonesian leader Prabowo Subianto prepares for inauguration by briefing future ministers on economic and geopolitical issues. He aims to boost economic growth to 8%, eradicate poverty, and enhance education through a free meal program. His foreign policy remains non-aligned amid cabinet discussions.
- Country:
- Indonesia
As inauguration day approaches, Prabowo Subianto, soon to be Indonesia's leader, is setting the stage for his administration. On Wednesday, he commenced briefings for potential ministers, focusing on economic growth and geopolitical strategies.
His representative, Dahnil Anzar Simanjuntak, explained that these meetings aimed to forge a mutual understanding with Prabowo, addressing pressing issues such as anti-corruption and economic development. Prabowo's ambitious agenda includes increasing economic growth from 5% to 8% and implementing a large-scale program to provide free meals to 20 million students.
Prabowo's commitment to a non-aligned foreign policy signals a diplomatic balancing act amidst global powers like the U.S. and China. With influential figures, including current finance minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati, attending these briefings, Prabowo is diligently assembling his team for the future. His anticipated swearing-in ceremony is set for Sunday, marking a new era for Indonesia.
