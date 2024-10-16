Karnataka's By-Poll Countdown: Congress Finalizes Candidate Report

The Karnataka Congress is gearing up for the upcoming by-polls in three Assembly seats. Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar revealed that a final report on the probables for November 13's by-elections will soon be sent to the party high command.

Shivakumar mentioned that formal preparations will kick off this Thursday, following the conclusion of current party programs. Extensive local meetings have already been conducted, setting the groundwork for the elections.

The Deputy CM further stated that discussions with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah are slated to take place and meetings with key party figures are scheduled as the candidates' lists are being finalized.

