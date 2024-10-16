Congress Stays Out of J&K Ministry Amid Statehood Discontent

The Congress party announced on Wednesday its decision to abstain from joining the council of ministers in the newly formed government of Jammu and Kashmir. The decision stems from the party's dissatisfaction over the non-restoration of statehood to the Union territory.

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) chief, Tariq Hameed Karra, emphasized that the Congress had firmly insisted on the restoration of statehood to J-K. He highlighted the repeated public assurances made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding this issue.

"The statehood has not been restored to J-K. We are unhappy, therefore, we are not joining the ministry at the moment," Karra stated. Nevertheless, he reassured that Congress would persist in its efforts to advocate for statehood restoration. Meanwhile, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah was inaugurated as the chief minister alongside five other ministers.

