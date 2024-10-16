Left Menu

Congress Stays Out of J&K Ministry Amid Statehood Discontent

The Congress party decides not to join the new government in Jammu and Kashmir due to dissatisfaction with the failure to restore statehood. JKPCC chief Tariq Hameed Karra stated that despite promises from the Prime Minister, this demand remains unmet. National Conference leader Omar Abdullah has been sworn in as the chief minister.

The Congress party announced on Wednesday its decision to abstain from joining the council of ministers in the newly formed government of Jammu and Kashmir. The decision stems from the party's dissatisfaction over the non-restoration of statehood to the Union territory.

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) chief, Tariq Hameed Karra, emphasized that the Congress had firmly insisted on the restoration of statehood to J-K. He highlighted the repeated public assurances made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding this issue.

"The statehood has not been restored to J-K. We are unhappy, therefore, we are not joining the ministry at the moment," Karra stated. Nevertheless, he reassured that Congress would persist in its efforts to advocate for statehood restoration. Meanwhile, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah was inaugurated as the chief minister alongside five other ministers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

