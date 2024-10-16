Ukraine Seeks NATO Invitation as Biden's Legacy
Ukraine is requesting a NATO membership invitation prior to Biden's departure from office, viewing it as a potential legacy for the U.S. president. Kyiv's ambassador to NATO argues that this move would signal political resolve, amidst concerns about future U.S. political support for Ukraine.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 13:47 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 12:34 IST
Ukraine is urging NATO to extend a membership invitation before Joe Biden's presidency concludes, viewing it as a strategic legacy move, according to a senior Ukrainian diplomat.
Nataliia Galibarenko, Ukraine's ambassador to NATO, emphasized the political significance of an invitation during an interview, underscoring potential impacts on U.S.-Ukraine relations amidst upcoming presidential elections.
Galibarenko stated that an invitation could alleviate tensions with Moscow, which has used Ukraine's NATO prospects to justify military actions. Despite the absence of formal timelines, Kyiv hopes for a prompt invitation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Archaeologists Uncover Female Ruler's Throne, Mount Everest's Anomalous Growth, SpaceX Progress & CERN's Russia Cooperation Ends
Attempt to defeat Russia a ‘suicidal escapade’, Lavrov warns Ukraine and the West
Ukraine's Defense Takes Down Russian Drones
Market Tragedy: Russian Strike in Kherson Claims Lives
Russian Forces Strike Kherson; Six Killed