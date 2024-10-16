Ukraine Seeks NATO Invitation as Biden's Legacy

Ukraine is urging NATO to extend a membership invitation before Joe Biden's presidency concludes, viewing it as a strategic legacy move, according to a senior Ukrainian diplomat.

Nataliia Galibarenko, Ukraine's ambassador to NATO, emphasized the political significance of an invitation during an interview, underscoring potential impacts on U.S.-Ukraine relations amidst upcoming presidential elections.

Galibarenko stated that an invitation could alleviate tensions with Moscow, which has used Ukraine's NATO prospects to justify military actions. Despite the absence of formal timelines, Kyiv hopes for a prompt invitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)