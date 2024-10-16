Haryana's Political Landscape: BJP Secures Third Term
Newly elected BJP MLAs in Haryana convene to elect the state legislature leader. Notable figures like Amit Shah and Mohan Yadav are present as central observers. Nayab Singh Saini, who succeeded Khattar as CM in March, is a probable choice for the chief minister position after BJP's victory in Haryana.
BJP's newly elected MLAs in Haryana are gathering at the party office to select their state legislature leader. The meeting is set against the backdrop of the party securing a third term with 48 seats in the state assembly elections concluded on October 8.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav are attending as central observers. The presence of other key figures, including Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, highlights the significance of this event. Nayab Singh Saini, who assumed the role of chief minister in March, is anticipated to be the frontrunner for the CM post.
The oath-taking ceremony, slated for Thursday, will see prominent attendees including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reinforcing the importance of BJP's continued governance in Haryana. This political event marks a crucial moment in the state's legislative trajectory.
