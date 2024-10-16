Left Menu

Haryana's Political Landscape: BJP Secures Third Term

Newly elected BJP MLAs in Haryana convene to elect the state legislature leader. Notable figures like Amit Shah and Mohan Yadav are present as central observers. Nayab Singh Saini, who succeeded Khattar as CM in March, is a probable choice for the chief minister position after BJP's victory in Haryana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panchkula | Updated: 16-10-2024 12:35 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 12:35 IST
Haryana's Political Landscape: BJP Secures Third Term
  • Country:
  • India

BJP's newly elected MLAs in Haryana are gathering at the party office to select their state legislature leader. The meeting is set against the backdrop of the party securing a third term with 48 seats in the state assembly elections concluded on October 8.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav are attending as central observers. The presence of other key figures, including Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, highlights the significance of this event. Nayab Singh Saini, who assumed the role of chief minister in March, is anticipated to be the frontrunner for the CM post.

The oath-taking ceremony, slated for Thursday, will see prominent attendees including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reinforcing the importance of BJP's continued governance in Haryana. This political event marks a crucial moment in the state's legislative trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024