Maharashtra's Political Race Heats Up: Shinde's Bold Accusations Against MVA

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, in a pre-election press conference, criticized the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) for an 'anti-development vision.' The allegations were made just weeks before the assembly elections, scheduled for November 20, with vote counting on November 23.

Joined by Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, as well as Union minister Ramdas Athawale, Shinde highlighted the government's achievements in the last two years through a 'report card' presentation. They underscored the positive impacts of initiatives such as the 'Ladki Bahin' scheme for women.

While Shinde and his allies touted their developments, they also charged the MVA, comprising Congress, Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT), and Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP), with creating a 'fake narrative.' Fadnavis noted the transformational changes under Shinde's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)