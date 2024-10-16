Omar Abdullah's Return: A New Chapter for Jammu and Kashmir

Omar Abdullah, leading the National Conference, was inaugurated as Jammu and Kashmir's chief minister, marking the first elected leadership in the Union territory since the Article 370 revocation in 2019.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his congratulations to Abdullah and pledged the Centre's support to his administration, aiming for the progress of Jammu and Kashmir.

Abdullah, succeeding under the supervision of Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, steps into office as the third generation of his family to serve as chief minister, alongside five other ministers from diverse regions of the Union territory.

(With inputs from agencies.)