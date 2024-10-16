Left Menu

Omar Abdullah's Return: A New Chapter for Jammu and Kashmir

Omar Abdullah is appointed as the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, forming the first elected government since Article 370's revocation. Prime Minister Modi assures cooperation for regional progress. Lt Governor Manoj Sinha administered the oath, marking Omar as the third Abdullah to hold this office.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2024 13:32 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 13:32 IST
Omar Abdullah
  • Country:
  • India

Omar Abdullah, leading the National Conference, was inaugurated as Jammu and Kashmir's chief minister, marking the first elected leadership in the Union territory since the Article 370 revocation in 2019.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his congratulations to Abdullah and pledged the Centre's support to his administration, aiming for the progress of Jammu and Kashmir.

Abdullah, succeeding under the supervision of Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, steps into office as the third generation of his family to serve as chief minister, alongside five other ministers from diverse regions of the Union territory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

