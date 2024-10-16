Turmoil in Pune: NCP's Internal Strife Unfolds

Trouble looms over the Ajit Pawar-led NCP in Pune, as Deepak Mankar, head of the party's city unit, has proposed his resignation. The decision follows his exclusion from Governor's quota nominations to the state legislative council.

On Tuesday, seven new council members took their oaths, including two NCP nominees, Pankaj Bhujbal and Idris Naikwadi, selected by Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar.

Mankar's move follows the local NCP unit's outrage and mass resignations, demanding an explanation for omitting Mankar, who pledges to remain loyal to Pawar. Mankar points to the party's strong city performance as a justification for his MLC nomination.

(With inputs from agencies.)