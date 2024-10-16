Left Menu

Tragedy in Nabatiyeh: Mayor Among Casualties of Israeli Strikes

In a devastating incident, Israeli strikes on Nabatiyeh, a city in southern Lebanon, resulted in the death of Mayor Ahmad Kahil among others. Huwaida Turk, governor of Nabatiyeh province, confirmed the casualties and informed the Associated Press about the tragic event that unfolded on Wednesday.

The city of Nabatiyeh in southern Lebanon is grappling with tragedy following a series of Israeli strikes that claimed several lives, including that of the city's mayor, Ahmad Kahil. The incident adds to the escalating tensions in the region.

Huwaida Turk, the governor of Nabatiyeh province, has confirmed the loss, stating that the attacks targeted the provincial capital on Wednesday. The strikes have left the local population in shock and mourning.

The Lebanese official, speaking to The Associated Press, highlighted the dire situation and expressed the region's sorrow and unrest as details of the assault unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

