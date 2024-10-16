North Korea's Hidden Role in Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has leveled serious allegations against North Korea, accusing it of playing a direct role in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Speaking to parliament, President Zelenskiy revealed that intelligence reports have confirmed North Korea's logistical support to Russia by supplying not only weapons but also manpower.

This development implicates North Korea as a de facto participant in the war, aligning with Moscow against Kyiv.

(With inputs from agencies.)