North Korea's Hidden Role in Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused North Korea of actively supporting Russia in its conflict against Ukraine. He stated that intelligence indicated North Korea's provision of both arms and personnel to Russia, effectively making them a participant in the war on Moscow's side.

  Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has leveled serious allegations against North Korea, accusing it of playing a direct role in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Speaking to parliament, President Zelenskiy revealed that intelligence reports have confirmed North Korea's logistical support to Russia by supplying not only weapons but also manpower.

This development implicates North Korea as a de facto participant in the war, aligning with Moscow against Kyiv.

