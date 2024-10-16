Omar Abdullah's Gracious Gesture: A Traffic-Friendly Approach
Omar Abdullah, reinstated as Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister, announced a 'no green corridor' policy to minimize public inconvenience while traveling by road. Less than three hours into his tenure, he emphasized people's comfort, instructing minimal use of sirens and adherence to traffic signals.
- Country:
- India
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced on Wednesday that his motorcade will not have the special privilege of a 'green corridor' as he travels by road, ensuring minimal disruption for the public.
The National Conference leader, who took the oath as chief minister earlier that day, declared his intention to prioritize people's comfort by speaking to the Director General of Police to enforce this directive: no traffic stoppages or excessive use of sirens are to accompany his movement.
Abdullah, who first served as chief minister from 2009 to 2014, is advocating for a courteous approach. He has instructed his cabinet members to exemplify this principle and avoid any aggressive gestures, focusing their conduct on serving, not inconveniencing, the public.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Container Truck Crash Disrupts Traffic on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway
Organised crime, drug trafficking, terrorism are our common challenges: PM Modi after talks with Jamaican PM Holness.
Man Sentenced for Leopard Skin Trafficking in Odisha
Andrew Tate's Luxury Cars Return Amid Human Trafficking Investigation
Thailand Faces Surge in Meth and Heroin Trafficking Amid Myanmar Civil War