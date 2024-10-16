Left Menu

Maratha Quota Debate: Manoj Jarange's Rising Influence in Maharashtra Politics

With Maharashtra assembly elections approaching, politicians from various parties are seeking support from Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange. Jarange gained prominence through his advocacy for Maratha reservations. Leaders hope to garner votes by aligning with him, as his influence is significant in the region's political landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-10-2024 15:24 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 15:24 IST
Manoj Jarange
  • Country:
  • India

As the Maharashtra assembly elections draw near, political figures across party lines are courting Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange for support and potential election tickets. Jarange, who became prominent last year through his campaign for Maratha reservations under the OBC category, has become a focal point for political leaders.

In the past year, he has undertaken multiple hunger strikes, spotlighting the Maratha quota demand—a critical issue that affected the Mahayuti in Lok Sabha polls. Despite his criticism of the government, numerous leaders have met Jarange, reflecting his influence in the region.

The approaching elections face challenges due to splits in Shiv Sena and NCP, making consolidations essential. Jarange's increasing influence positions him as a crucial figure for election aspirants in the Marathwada region, potentially impacting vote divisions and winning margins.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

