BJP's Seat Negotiations: Shinde Urged to Make Sacrifices
Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule emphasized the need for Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to be open to concessions in seat-sharing for the assembly polls. With the elections scheduled for November, Bawankule highlighted the BJP's aim to secure seats they previously held while maintaining alliance unity.
Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Wednesday called on Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to show flexibility in seat-sharing arrangements for the upcoming assembly elections. His statement follows the announcement of the election schedule for the 288-seat state assembly by the Election Commission of India.
Voting is set for November 20, with the results to be declared on November 23. Bawankule stressed that like the BJP, Shinde must be ready to make 'sacrifices' to uphold the alliance, reinforcing the BJP's intention to contest seats they've previously won.
Discussing past concessions, Bawankule referenced Union Home Minister Amit Shah's reported claims of the BJP 'sacrificing' the Chief Minister's post to align with Shinde's Shiv Sena. He emphasized that despite holding key government roles, BJP members seek more ministerial posts to reflect their legislative majority.
