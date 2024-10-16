Left Menu

BJP's Seat Negotiations: Shinde Urged to Make Sacrifices

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule emphasized the need for Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to be open to concessions in seat-sharing for the assembly polls. With the elections scheduled for November, Bawankule highlighted the BJP's aim to secure seats they previously held while maintaining alliance unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-10-2024 15:49 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 15:49 IST
BJP's Seat Negotiations: Shinde Urged to Make Sacrifices
Chandrashekhar Bawankule
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Wednesday called on Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to show flexibility in seat-sharing arrangements for the upcoming assembly elections. His statement follows the announcement of the election schedule for the 288-seat state assembly by the Election Commission of India.

Voting is set for November 20, with the results to be declared on November 23. Bawankule stressed that like the BJP, Shinde must be ready to make 'sacrifices' to uphold the alliance, reinforcing the BJP's intention to contest seats they've previously won.

Discussing past concessions, Bawankule referenced Union Home Minister Amit Shah's reported claims of the BJP 'sacrificing' the Chief Minister's post to align with Shinde's Shiv Sena. He emphasized that despite holding key government roles, BJP members seek more ministerial posts to reflect their legislative majority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Trust in Digital Transactions: The Role of Electronic Signatures

Transforming Agrifood Systems to Achieve a Livable Planet

SADC’s Struggle with FDI: Opportunities for Growth Amid Regulatory Challenges

Financing Solutions for Climate Displacement: A Roadmap for Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024