Tejashwi Yadav Denounces Alliance Rumors, Urges Caste Census and Relief for Bihar
Tejashwi Yadav dismissed rumors of re-aligning with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, claiming Kumar's governance period is over and highlighting his inability to secure caste census and special status for Bihar. Yadav emphasized BJP's dependency on JD(U) and criticized Giriraj Singh's Hindu-Muslim politics.
- Country:
- India
Tejashwi Yadav, the prominent RJD leader, on Wednesday dismissed speculations about a political realignment with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, suggesting that the time was up for Kumar's administration. Yadav criticized Kumar, labeling him as 'tired' and incapable of governing the state.
Yadav, who lost his position as deputy chief minister when Kumar rejoined the BJP-led NDA, challenged the JD(U) leader to demonstrate his influence by securing a caste census, special status, and flood relief for Bihar from the central government. Yadav asserted that despite BJP's reliance on JD(U) for parliamentary strength, Kumar failed to deliver lasting benefits for the state.
Addressing the upcoming elections, Yadav vowed to galvanize support for the assembly polls, aiming for victories in Bihar by-elections and aligning with Congress and the Left in Jharkhand. Additionally, he criticized Union Minister Giriraj Singh's Hindu Swabhiman Yatra, challenging its relevance and accomplishments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Threat Note from Gangster Shocks Delhi BJP Leader
Congress Vows to Eradicate BJP's Atrocities, Promises Secular Governance in Jammu East
Engineer Rashid Refutes BJP Alliance, Prioritizes Kashmiri Peace
AAP Vows to Eliminate Potholes in Delhi, Criticizes BJP for Road Issues
CM Siddaramaiah's wife's decision to relinquish ownership, possession of 14 plots is a political drama: State BJP chief Vijayendra.