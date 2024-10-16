Left Menu

Modi Becomes First 'Active Member' Under BJP's New Campaign

Prime Minister Narendra Modi became the first 'active member' by enrolling in BJP's 'Sakriya Sadasyata Abhiyan'. This membership requires each active member to enroll at least 50 new party members. These members participate in organizational elections and have opportunities for growth within the party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2024 16:25 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 16:25 IST
Modi Becomes First 'Active Member' Under BJP's New Campaign
Modi
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi became the inaugural 'active member' under BJP's new campaign, the 'Sakriya Sadasyata Abhiyan', which he launched on Wednesday.

The campaign encourages party members to expand grassroot level membership; every active member is required to enroll at least 50 new members in either a booth or assembly seat. These active members gain the right to participate in party organizational elections, scheduled after the membership campaign concludes.

Expressing pride on social media, Modi described the campaign as a step towards 'Viksit Bharat', aiming to solidify the BJP's grassroots presence and enable its members to contribute more effectively to national progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Trust in Digital Transactions: The Role of Electronic Signatures

Transforming Agrifood Systems to Achieve a Livable Planet

SADC’s Struggle with FDI: Opportunities for Growth Amid Regulatory Challenges

Financing Solutions for Climate Displacement: A Roadmap for Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024