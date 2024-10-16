Modi Becomes First 'Active Member' Under BJP's New Campaign
Prime Minister Narendra Modi became the first 'active member' by enrolling in BJP's 'Sakriya Sadasyata Abhiyan'. This membership requires each active member to enroll at least 50 new party members. These members participate in organizational elections and have opportunities for growth within the party.
In a significant political move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi became the inaugural 'active member' under BJP's new campaign, the 'Sakriya Sadasyata Abhiyan', which he launched on Wednesday.
The campaign encourages party members to expand grassroot level membership; every active member is required to enroll at least 50 new members in either a booth or assembly seat. These active members gain the right to participate in party organizational elections, scheduled after the membership campaign concludes.
Expressing pride on social media, Modi described the campaign as a step towards 'Viksit Bharat', aiming to solidify the BJP's grassroots presence and enable its members to contribute more effectively to national progress.
(With inputs from agencies.)
