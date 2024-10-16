Xi Jinping's Strategic Visit amid Taiwan Tensions

In a significant political maneuver, Chinese President Xi Jinping conducted a rare visit to Fujian province, which faces Taiwan. This visit follows recent military exercises where China deployed its naval, air, and land forces in Hawaii test blockading tactics around the self-governing island. The exercises included a record deployment of 125 aircraft and the Liaoning aircraft carrier, further escalating military presence around Taiwan.

Although Xi Jinping refrained from discussing the military exercises during his visit, reported by the official Xinhua News Agency, the timing was notable. Beijing remains focussed on asserting its claims over Taiwan, which it considers a part of its territory. Xi, who seldom makes public appearances, has prioritized this agenda as the leader of the Communist Party and the People's Liberation Army.

Relations between Beijing and Taipei remain tense, especially under the leadership of Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te. Following Taiwan's National Day celebrations, Lai has firmly rejected China's territorial claims, pledging to resist any attempts of annexation. This standoff comes amidst Taiwan's historical separation from China post-World War II, a legacy of the Chinese Civil War when Nationalists retreated to the island.

