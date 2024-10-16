BJP's Patra Demands Karnataka CM's Resignation Over MUDA Scam Allegations

BJP MP Sambit Patra launched a scathing attack on Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah following the resignation of Mari Gowda, chairman of the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) and a close aide of the CM. Gowda stepped down on Wednesday amid allegations of involvement in a land allotment scam.

Patra asserted that Gowda's resignation and Siddaramaiah's offer to return land linked to the controversy signaled the Chief Minister's deep involvement in the MUDA scam. He urged Siddaramaiah to resign immediately, referencing an Enforcement Directorate chargesheet accusing the misuse of funds meant for the Scheduled Castes and Tribes.

Highlighting allegations of misallocated taxpayer money during the Bellary Lok Sabha polls, Patra claimed that Congress diverted Rs. 187 crores earmarked for SC/ST development. Gowda cited health issues as his reason for resignation, while dismissing any external pressure related to the ongoing investigation. The development adds tension to Karnataka's political climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)