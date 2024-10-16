Left Menu

Omar Abdullah's Return: Bridging Governance Gaps in Jammu and Kashmir

Omar Abdullah assumes charge as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, marking a pivotal moment for the Union territory. He underscores a people-first approach to governance, aiming to bridge the gap between citizens and government, and pledges collaboration with officers for effective administration.

Omar Abdullah's Return: Bridging Governance Gaps in Jammu and Kashmir
Omar Abdullah made a significant return to power on Wednesday as he took charge of Jammu and Kashmir as Chief Minister at the Civil Secretariat. His appointment marks a pivotal political event for the Union territory.

Abdullah was warmly welcomed by officials and received a ceremonial guard of honour. As the first chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir after its transition to a union territory, Abdullah was greeted enthusiastically by his staff upon entering his office chambers.

He addressed administrative secretaries in an introductory meeting that set the tone for his administration, emphasizing a people-first governance approach. Abdullah acknowledged the existing gap between government and citizens, pledging to bridge it through collaborative efforts with officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

