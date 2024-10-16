Omar Abdullah's Return: Bridging Governance Gaps in Jammu and Kashmir
Omar Abdullah assumes charge as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, marking a pivotal moment for the Union territory. He underscores a people-first approach to governance, aiming to bridge the gap between citizens and government, and pledges collaboration with officers for effective administration.
- Country:
- India
Omar Abdullah made a significant return to power on Wednesday as he took charge of Jammu and Kashmir as Chief Minister at the Civil Secretariat. His appointment marks a pivotal political event for the Union territory.
Abdullah was warmly welcomed by officials and received a ceremonial guard of honour. As the first chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir after its transition to a union territory, Abdullah was greeted enthusiastically by his staff upon entering his office chambers.
He addressed administrative secretaries in an introductory meeting that set the tone for his administration, emphasizing a people-first governance approach. Abdullah acknowledged the existing gap between government and citizens, pledging to bridge it through collaborative efforts with officials.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
China and U.S. Pledge Health Collaboration After Washington Talks
Impactful Collaboration: IYDF and Yog Shakti Kendra Aid Children in Gurgaon
Jamaica's PM Engages with India's VP for South-South Collaboration
China-Russia First Joint Patrol in Arctic: New Era of Maritime Collaboration
Amazon and India Post Deepen Collaboration to Strengthen E-Commerce Logistics and Drive Economic Growth