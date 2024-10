North Korean Involvement Raises Ukraine Conflict Stakes

Ukraine's foreign minister has labeled North Korean involvement in Russia's conflict in Ukraine as a significant threat of escalation. This development prompts urgent calls for a strong international response.

Speaking at a briefing, Andrii Sybiha emphasized the gravity of the situation, warning of the conflict approaching a new and complex phase.

International allies are urged to take decisive action to address these evolving realities, amid growing tensions and complexities in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)