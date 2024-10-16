China and Pakistan Strengthen Ties Amid Regional Tensions

In a poignant diplomatic move, China and Pakistan have reiterated their opposition to unilateral regional actions, implying a stance against India's abrogation of Article 370. The two nations emphasized the necessity for peaceful conflict resolution in the region.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang's visit to Pakistan for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit underscored the importance of China-Pakistan ties. This visit, the first by a Chinese Premier in over a decade, was shadowed by recent terror attacks targeting Chinese nationals involved in CPEC projects.

Despite the security concerns, both countries reaffirmed their commitment to an 'ironclad' friendship. They agreed to further their collaboration across sectors, including infrastructure, energy, and agriculture, while prioritizing security measures to protect Chinese interests in Pakistan.

