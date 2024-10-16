China and Pakistan Strengthen Ties Amid Regional Tensions
During Chinese Premier Li Qiang's visit to Pakistan, both China and Pakistan reaffirmed their commitment to resolving regional disputes peacefully. They pledged to enhance cooperation in various sectors and addressed security concerns affecting Chinese nationals in Pakistan, particularly in relation to CPEC projects.
In a poignant diplomatic move, China and Pakistan have reiterated their opposition to unilateral regional actions, implying a stance against India's abrogation of Article 370. The two nations emphasized the necessity for peaceful conflict resolution in the region.
Chinese Premier Li Qiang's visit to Pakistan for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit underscored the importance of China-Pakistan ties. This visit, the first by a Chinese Premier in over a decade, was shadowed by recent terror attacks targeting Chinese nationals involved in CPEC projects.
Despite the security concerns, both countries reaffirmed their commitment to an 'ironclad' friendship. They agreed to further their collaboration across sectors, including infrastructure, energy, and agriculture, while prioritizing security measures to protect Chinese interests in Pakistan.
