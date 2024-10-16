Left Menu

China and Pakistan Strengthen Ties Amid Regional Tensions

During Chinese Premier Li Qiang's visit to Pakistan, both China and Pakistan reaffirmed their commitment to resolving regional disputes peacefully. They pledged to enhance cooperation in various sectors and addressed security concerns affecting Chinese nationals in Pakistan, particularly in relation to CPEC projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 16-10-2024 19:14 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 19:14 IST
China and Pakistan Strengthen Ties Amid Regional Tensions
  • Country:
  • China

In a poignant diplomatic move, China and Pakistan have reiterated their opposition to unilateral regional actions, implying a stance against India's abrogation of Article 370. The two nations emphasized the necessity for peaceful conflict resolution in the region.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang's visit to Pakistan for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit underscored the importance of China-Pakistan ties. This visit, the first by a Chinese Premier in over a decade, was shadowed by recent terror attacks targeting Chinese nationals involved in CPEC projects.

Despite the security concerns, both countries reaffirmed their commitment to an 'ironclad' friendship. They agreed to further their collaboration across sectors, including infrastructure, energy, and agriculture, while prioritizing security measures to protect Chinese interests in Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024