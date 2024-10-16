Maharashtra Politics: Who Will Be the Opposition's CM Face?

Maharashtra's political landscape heated up as Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis challenged NCP leader Sharad Pawar to unveil the Chief Ministerial candidate of the opposition's Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance.

Fadnavis, addressing a joint press conference alongside Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, downplayed the ruling coalition's concern about the CM's face for the upcoming state elections.

Emphasizing governance achievements, Fadnavis highlighted the administration's focus on performance, suggesting it spoke louder than election campaign rhetoric.

(With inputs from agencies.)