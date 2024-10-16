Left Menu

Guardians of Democracy: Election Observers Step Up

Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu urged poll observers for Jharkhand and Maharashtra elections to combat misinformation and ensure transparency. Over 625 officials, from various services, were instructed on vigilance, accessibility, and station inspections, reinforcing their critical roles in the upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2024 19:31 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 19:31 IST
Election Commissioner
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar issued a strong warning to election observers deployed for the Jharkhand and Maharashtra polls. He emphasized the importance of being vigilant against false narratives that threaten to disrupt the integrity of the electoral process, urging swift action to counter misinformation.

Complementing Kumar's concerns, Election Commissioner Sukhbir Singh Sandhu highlighted the necessity of visibility, accessibility, and responsiveness for poll observers. He advised them to personally inspect vulnerable polling stations to ensure transparency and fairness in the voting process.

Addressing an audience of over 625 officials from various central services, including IAS, IPS, and IRS, the commissioners underscored the vital role played by general, police, and expenditure observers. These officials are tasked with acting as the eyes and ears of the Election Commission during both the Jharkhand and Maharashtra assembly polls, as well as other upcoming Lok Sabha and assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

