Guardians of Democracy: Election Observers Step Up

On Wednesday, Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar issued a strong warning to election observers deployed for the Jharkhand and Maharashtra polls. He emphasized the importance of being vigilant against false narratives that threaten to disrupt the integrity of the electoral process, urging swift action to counter misinformation.

Complementing Kumar's concerns, Election Commissioner Sukhbir Singh Sandhu highlighted the necessity of visibility, accessibility, and responsiveness for poll observers. He advised them to personally inspect vulnerable polling stations to ensure transparency and fairness in the voting process.

Addressing an audience of over 625 officials from various central services, including IAS, IPS, and IRS, the commissioners underscored the vital role played by general, police, and expenditure observers. These officials are tasked with acting as the eyes and ears of the Election Commission during both the Jharkhand and Maharashtra assembly polls, as well as other upcoming Lok Sabha and assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)