Maharashtra's Political Showdown: Allies vs Opposition

As the Maharashtra assembly polls approach, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde intensifies his critique of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, accusing them of embracing an anti-development vision. In a recent joint press conference in Mumbai, Shinde, accompanied by Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, unveiled a so-called 'report card' exuberantly outlining the government's achievements over the past two years.

However, the opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress quickly seized the opportunity to satirize this presentation, coining terms like 'deport card' and 'rate card.' They accused the ruling coalition of merely pandering to industrial interests, neglecting the needs of the farmers and the common man.

The assembly elections are set for November 20, with vote counting slated for November 23. The heated exchanges between these political factions underscore the critical stakes and strategic maneuvers ahead of this pivotal electoral battle.

(With inputs from agencies.)