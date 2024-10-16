CPI(ML) Liberation's 'Badlo Bihar - Nayay Yatra': A Call for Justice and Reform

The CPI(ML) Liberation, part of the INDIA bloc, initiated the 'Badlo Bihar - Nayay Yatra' on Wednesday, aiming to address various social and economic challenges faced by marginalized communities in Bihar.

During a meeting with party workers in Nawada, General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya outlined key demands: housing for the landless, fair MSP for farmers, and improved living conditions for urban residents. Bhattacharya also criticized the state government's land survey as an eviction tool against long-standing residents.

Highlighting unmet promises, Bhattacharya questioned the unfulfilled grant commitment to 95 lakh poor families and the administrative hurdles in obtaining income certificates, crucial for availing promised aid. The campaign will culminate in the 'Nayay Sammelan' in Patna on October 27 to bring these issues to the forefront.

(With inputs from agencies.)