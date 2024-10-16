Left Menu

CPI(ML) Liberation's 'Badlo Bihar - Nayay Yatra': A Call for Justice and Reform

CPI(ML) Liberation has launched the 'Badlo Bihar - Nayay Yatra' campaign, emphasizing demands for better living conditions for marginalized communities in Bihar. The campaign calls for government accountability, rural development, and expanded reservation systems, culminating in a 'Nayay Sammelan' in Patna on October 27 to address government shortcomings.

Updated: 16-10-2024 22:00 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 22:00 IST
The CPI(ML) Liberation, part of the INDIA bloc, initiated the 'Badlo Bihar - Nayay Yatra' on Wednesday, aiming to address various social and economic challenges faced by marginalized communities in Bihar.

During a meeting with party workers in Nawada, General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya outlined key demands: housing for the landless, fair MSP for farmers, and improved living conditions for urban residents. Bhattacharya also criticized the state government's land survey as an eviction tool against long-standing residents.

Highlighting unmet promises, Bhattacharya questioned the unfulfilled grant commitment to 95 lakh poor families and the administrative hurdles in obtaining income certificates, crucial for availing promised aid. The campaign will culminate in the 'Nayay Sammelan' in Patna on October 27 to bring these issues to the forefront.

