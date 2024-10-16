Zelenskyy's Secretive 'Victory Plan': Ukraine's Bold Strategy Amidst Global Tensions

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine presented a 'victory plan' to lawmakers that aims to strengthen Ukraine's position in its conflict with Russia. He suggested that Ukraine is experiencing increased pressure from Western partners to negotiate with Russia, but hinted that such talks could be detrimental to Kyiv.

The plan includes a bid for NATO membership and the use of Western-supplied long-range missiles against Russian territory—ideas previously met with reluctance from Ukraine's allies. Zelenskyy expressed optimism that implementing the plan could conclude the war by next year.

In private talks, Western countries have focused more on negotiation than justice. Despite the difficulties faced by Ukrainian troops against Russian advances, Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine refuses to accept a frozen conflict or territorial compromises, calling for more Western military assistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)