Ethel Kennedy: A Legacy of Resilience and Advocacy

Ethel Kennedy, the widow of the late Robert F. Kennedy, was commemorated in a memorial service in Washington, attended by current and former political figures, including U.S. President Joe Biden. Known for her resilience and dedication to human rights, Ethel never remarried after her husband's assassination in 1968, focusing instead on philanthropy and raising her 11 children.

Enduring numerous personal tragedies, Ethel remained a steadfast figure within her family and the broader political landscape. President Biden, among others, reflected on her compassion and influence, while Martin Luther King III underscored the shared legacy of sacrifice between the Kennedy and King families in the context of social justice.

The service drew high-profile attendees such as former Presidents Clinton and Obama, as well as a performance by Kenny Chesney. Ethel's contributions to social justice, poverty alleviation, and environmental protection continued her late husband's mission, solidifying her own place in history as a recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2014.

(With inputs from agencies.)