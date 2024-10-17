Key US News Highlights: Challenges and Controversies

Vice President Kamala Harris faced tough questions in an interview on Fox News regarding the Biden administration's handling of immigration at the southern border and President Biden's mental fitness. Harris, often interrupted by the host, directed blame at Republicans for not passing legislation.

In a strategic move during his last months in office, President Joe Biden is employing military aid as leverage in U.S.-Israel relations, aiming to control the Israeli-Iranian tensions. This approach is scrutinized due to the timing, coinciding with the impending U.S. presidential election.

The Los Angeles Archdiocese reached a historic $880 million settlement with over a thousand sexual abuse survivors, marking the largest financial compensation of its kind. Archbishop Jose H. Gomez expressed sincere regret at the announcement.

